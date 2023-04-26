The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation listed its Best Communities for Music Education and Killeen ISD is one of 830 school districts in the nation to receive the honor. This is the second year KISD has received the honor, KISD officials said in a news release Tuesday.
“I am super excited to announce that for the second consecutive year, Killeen ISD has been named a Best Community for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants,” said KISD Fine Arts Director Karen Herrera, “Congratulations to all our talented students and dedicated teachers. The Killeen ISD Fine Arts department is grateful to our Board of Trustees, district and campus administration, parents, and community for making quality music education a priority for the students in our district.”
