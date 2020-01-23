Tonight, the Killeen Independent School District invites all of its middle school and high school students and their parents to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for an Academic Planning Fair.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and will allow current middle school students to look at all of their academic options for high school, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
High school students can attend the event to get help with financial aid and college applications, according to the post.
Some of the options that will be on display are:
- Advanced Placement (AP)
- Athletics
- AVID
- Band
- Career & Technical Education
- Choir
- Color Guard
- Dance
- Dual Credit Courses
- Early College High School
- JROTC
- KISD Career Center (16 National Career Clusters)
- Leadership Academy
- Orchestra
- Pathways
- STEM Academy
- Texas Bioscience Institute
The Killeen Civic and Conference Center is located at 3601 W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
