Local middle school and high school students will have the opportunity to meet with colleges, military recruiters and get information on possible careers on Feb. 20.
From 6 to 8 p.m., at the Killeen Independent School District Career Center, 130 Stagecoach Road in Killeen, students and their parents are invited to learn about the options, according to the KISD Facebook page.
Students will also be able to learn about financial aid for college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.