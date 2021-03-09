Five individuals spoke Tuesday evening to the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees about the lack of due process rights for district educational support professionals.
Killeen Educators Association president Rick Beaulé spoke during public forum citing the names of 10 Texas school districts, including Austin ISD and Fort Worth ISD, that already have adopted due process rights for their lowest-paid employees.
“The law of the land in these districts gives these Education Support Professionals, or ESP’s, a guaranteed review of disciplinary issues prior to dismissal, rather than the fear of being terminated for little or no reason,” Beaulé said.
The KEA president said the adoption of due process rights could be “a culture changer” for the district.
“Removing fears about job security promotes a positive relationship with the district that reduces turnover and makes any district adopting due process for ESP’s a destination district, whose workers know they have a supportive environment that frees them to truly support the children in their charge,” he said.
The possible addition of due process rights was up for discussion on the Tuesday board meeting agenda, but Beaulé told the board the agenda item doesn’t go far enough to protect ESPs.
“If you recall, I mentioned earlier that the other districts enshrined their policy change into board policy, either in the legal section or a created regulation. But the language put forth by KISD, though paralleling the others, isn’t proposed for board policy. Instead, the district has it in administrative policy. The problem with this is that administrative policy can be changed more easily by district leadership without board approval. Given that the other districts all put it into their board policy raises the concern that KISD is not as committed to this change as they should or could be.”
Rachel Bourrage, a KISD educational aide, called on the district to adopt due process language for hourly employees.
“There should be no second-class employees in the school district, yet there are,” Bourrage said. “In the interest of dignity, decency and justice, I call on the board to ensure all hourly employees due process rights.”
Johnnie “JJ” Williams Sr., called the district’s lack of due process rights for its lowest-paid employees “unconstitutional.”
“Teachers have due process rights but hourly employees do not,” Williams said. “This is unconstitutional. This is like segregation — separate but not equal. We, as hourly employees, are on the front line every day. We want justice for all employees; this is why we’re asking for board policy, not administrative policy. We don’t want another rubber stamp. We want a check we can cash.”
Sandra Blankenship, of Killeen, added her voice to the call for due process rights for all KISD employees.
“I believe that hourly employees deserve the same due process guarantees that contract employees enjoy,” Blankenship said. “I would urge the board to take up such a process to be outlined in board policy.”
KISD special education paraprofessional Anitra Hicks said even though paraprofessionals “do their jobs well” the at-will nature of their employment with the district, without due process rights, leaves many of her co-workers “to work in fear.”
“All hourly employees should know they have the option of due process,” Hicks said. “Please keep in mind that we are more than just an employee with an ID, we are KISD.”
The school board had not addressed the due process agenda item by deadline Tuesday.
A total of 16 people spoke during public forum to the KISD school board on a variety of topics ranging from mask enforcement to the need for district-issued iPad insurance policies.
