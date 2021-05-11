Seven Killeen Independent School District employees urged the school board Tuesday to consider a pay raise for hourly employees, some detailing second and third jobs they have had to take on to make ends meet.
During the public forum portion of the meeting, Killeen Educators Association members, and KISD employees, shared their proposal for the district’s thousands of employees: a 4% raise for teachers, nurses, counselors, and librarians; and a raise of $3 per hour for support personnel, hourly employees such as aides, secretaries, custodians, bus monitors, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
Jason Wylie, of the Texas State Teachers Association, pointed out that the district has an employee turnover rate higher than the state average.
“In fact, Killeen’s turnover rate has risen nearly 25% since the 2014-15 school year,” Wylie said. “It has passed and remained above the state rate for four years running now, and currently is a full three percent higher.”
Wylie said pay increases could make a significant difference in turning the district’s high turnover rate around.
“Work should be rewarded and no one who works should be forced to live off poverty wages,” he said.
Eric Madrid, of Killeen, told the board his work as an at-risk aide at Reeces Creek Elementary barely pays his bills.
“I’m bringing in about $1,100 to $1,200 a month,” Madrid said. “That’s not a whole lot, and I don’t ask for a whole lot, but I think we need a little bit more of a pay raise. We work hard. We give hard. We give 120% every day for our children.”
Angelan Ringland, KEA treasurer, said the district could retain teachers by financially investing more in KISD teachers.
“When looking at the data from your TAPR reports, and using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Inflation Calculator, teacher pay, in real terms, has barely progressed, even with longevity stipends,” Ringland said. “In fact, the longer one stays as a teacher the greater the reduction in the purchasing power of their salary. It’s why 40% of teachers in the State of Texas report having to work a second job.”
“To really become a “destination district”, teacher salary improvements are needed,” she said. “The best way to retain educators is to provide them a professional salary that allows them to stay in the teaching profession.”
Anitra Hicks, an hourly KISD employee, said she is considered “the working poor” because she barely nets $20,000 a year through her work with the district.
“I ask that you hear us when I say please support the pay raise proposal just as you have Dr. Craft’s $310,000 salary,” Hicks said. “We make him look good. We make KISD look good, because we strive to be our best and nothing less.”
Joseph Salaiz, a KISD custodian, and single father to three daughters, told the board he works three jobs, because his pay at KISD only brings home $900 a month. Salaiz said the low pay leads to a high turnover rate in his department.
“There’s no incentive, nothing for us to stay,” he said. “I’m giving 110% and we’re killing ourselves.”
Alexa Easterling-Walker, a KISD employee, said she has to deliver DoorDash orders after working a full day with the district to help her family stay afloat.
“We need a wage high enough to show us the respect we should have - the dignity of supporting our families with just one job,” she said. “Please correct this problem with a meaningful wage increase that truly allows us to live.”
KEA president Rick Beaulé urged the district to go beyond the 3.5 percent raise proposed in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.
“We are calling upon the district to tangibly invest more in salaries, health insurance and the instructional program,” Beaulé said. “Competitive wages against area districts with half the tax base of ours aren’t enough when you must work a second job to live.”
Board members did not respond to the employees’ public forum comments, per local board policy.
The school board unanimously voted to call the month of May 2021 “Teacher Appreciation Month.”
The school board was scheduled to review a proposed 3.5% raise for nonexempt district employees, but had not addressed the agenda item as of deadline Tuesday.
