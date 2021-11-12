Hundreds of Bell County children received a free COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the Killeen Independent School District.
KISD hosted its first vaccination opportunity Thursday for children 5 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children 5 through 11 years of age on Oct. 29.
“The joint effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the Bell County community was largely successful resulting in the vaccination of 266 (5 to 11 years old) children on the first day,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Friday.
Of 429 total vaccinations, Maya said 266 of those were children ages 5 to 11 years old. More than 120 people ages 18 and older received a COVID-19 booster shot Thursday, KISD said.
Twenty-five people aged 12-17 received either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the district.
Killeen’s weekly vaccine clinics are now handled by a partnership with the Killeen Independent School District, which replaced the previous program that was held at the Killeen Special Events Center.
For the next eight weeks, the former Nolan Middle School, 505 E. Jasper Drive in Killeen, will host two-day vaccine and testing clinics for any person 5 years and older, including booster shots for approved individuals.
“Vaccinations will be provided as walk-in opportunities only, no appointment necessary,” Maya said in a news release Tuesday.
The district does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday morning, there were 31 active reported cases of COVID-19 among 23 students and 8 staff members, according to KISD’s online dashboard.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the following days:
Nov. 12
Nov. 18 and Nov. 19
Nov. 22 and Nov. 23
Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
Dec. 9 and Dec. 10
Dec. 16 and Dec. 17
Dec. 20 and Dec. 21
Dec. 27 and Dec. 28
All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, KISD said.
Additionally, KISD offers free rapid COVID-19 tests for school-aged children, employees and campus visitors from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. at individual school campuses on school days, KISD said.
“KISD remains dedicated to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and is grateful for the staff at City of Killeen, Bell County, Bell County Public Health District and the Texas Military Department for their commitment to the health and safety of the community,” Maya said.
For more information visit https://bit.y/3n8v3eI.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
