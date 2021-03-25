Killeen School Bus

A student steps off the bus to head into Eastern Hills Elementary School in Harker Heights in this August 2013 file photo.

 Herald/MARIANNE LIJEWSKI

The Killeen Independent School District is investigating an alleged assault of a bus driver on a district school bus Wednesday.

The Herald received multiple calls and emails from people saying a bus driver was assaulted by a student about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Reportedly, students fled the bus during the altercation through the bus’ emergency exit.

When pressed for details about the incident Thursday Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said, “The situation is currently under investigation.”

No other information was released.

