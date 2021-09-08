The Killeen Independent School District is preparing to host its 15th Annual Freedom Walk to commemorate the lives of those impacted by the tragic events of 9/11. This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and the public is invited to join in the day of reflection and remembrance.
The Freedom Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ellison High School. Following a tribute video and speaker’s remarks, participants will walk at the school practice field.
U.S. Army Lt. Darnell Brown is scheduled to speak at the 15th annual community Freedom Walk. He is a Killeen native and graduate of Ellison High School and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
For more information about the event, contact KISD at 254-336-1707.
As America pauses this week to remember the sacrifice and service of first responders, Killeen ISD students are preparing their own thanks to community helpers.
At Pershing Park Elementary School Wednesday, kindergarten bilingual students followed their teacher’s direction, using strips of construction paper and cutting out a heart shape to form a red, white and blue flag.
At the center, the heart bore the word “amor.”
Like many schools across Killeen, Central Texas and the nation, Pershing Park students will conduct a hallway parade Friday carrying their handmade flags.
School Counselor Sonja Lavan said the school’s Fort Hood adopt-a-school unit would participate in the event and that students would honor school staff members who are military veterans.
Pershing Park kindergarten bilingual teacher Sonia Mason said her students watched a video and listened to a book about patriotism.
Patriot Day, which is Sept. 11, is Saturday.
“We’re learning that it is important to pay tribute to our helpers,” Mason said. Students pointed out the importance of soldiers, police officers and firefighters.
The date 9/11 is the day of remembrance, teachers explained to students, a day to show appreciation.
First-graders down the hall designed pictures that represented America.
Hand-drawn images of flowers, flags, hearts, as well as people decorated the pictures.
“It’s what we like about America,” teacher Benita Harris said. “There is lots of family and hearts.”
Many schools are planning patriotic parades and some are writing thank-you notes and letters of appreciation for soldiers and first-responders.
