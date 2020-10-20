The Killeen Independent School District is launching a new smartphone app for parents of eligible bus riders.
EDULOG Parent Portal Lite is a mobile phone app that generates real-time information about the location of a child’s school bus ride, according to a news release from the district.
Parents have the ability to decide when and how they want to be notified about a bus’s location. Utilizing the app grants access to information such as where the bus is coming from, where it is headed, where it stops, traffic delays, and more, according to the release.
If there are unplanned changes, the school district will message parents of a specific school, route, individual trip, or a specific user through the app with updates.
Parents can set alerts on the app to be notified when the bus reaches a certain spot or area, to ensure their student does not miss the bus. This feature is especially helpful for the youngest riders, who must be picked up in the afternoon by a guardian, the release said.
The feature allows the guardian to be notified when the bus leaves the school, reaches the front of their subdivision, or in the event it is running late.
Each campus has a specific registration code that parents can use to gain access to their child’s transportation information with a unique, safe, and secure login. Campuses will be sending out their unique registration code to parents this week, according to the release.
Parents can download EDULOG Parent Portal Lite from the App Store and Google Pay for free.
For more information, please visit: www.killeenisd.org/bus_app.
