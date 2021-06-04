The Killeen Independent School District is offering a number of optional summer learning camps in an effort to address students’ pandemic-related learning loss and combat the traditional summer slide.
These optional activities are in addition to the full-day, free summer camps the district is hosting over the summer break.
Elementary
At the elementary level, the district is hosting STREAM Camp, Camp Pursuit, Camp Invention and Camp Accelerate for current first- through fifth-grade students. Each camp is a free, full-day camp that will engage students in hands-on activities and creative thinking.
The district also provide the following online resources for elementary students:
- Reading A-Z Kids (RAZ Kids): Online level books with quizzes and games for K-5
- Imagine Language & Literacy and Imagine Math: Math and Literacy Practice that is adaptive to student abilities
- Peeble Go: Library Database with Animals and Biographies modules
- ST Math: Fun logic math problem solving with puzzles for K-5, available until June 30.
- Elementary Physical Fitness activities: Three one-month sessions for students and their families.
Secondary
The district has created five summer camp offerings for middle school students: Camp Invention, STREAM Camp, Algebra Readiness, Creative Writing, and a district-wide middle school Band Camp.
In addition to summer camps, KISD has enrolled all students, grades 6-8 in Texas Prep courses for math and English, and all students in grades 9-11 in STAAR EOC prep courses.
- Sixth to eighth graders have access to Texas prep courses in math and English in Edgenuity and Imagine Math online resources.
- Ninth graders have access to virtual tutorials in STAAR EOC Algebra I, Biology, and English I.
- Tenth graders have access to virtual tutorials in STAAR EOC English II.
- Eleventh graders have access to virtual tutorials in US History.
To access the Texas prep and STAAR end-of-course courses in Edgenuity or Imagine Math tutorials, students should visit the “Parents and Students” webpage on the Killeen ISD website to log in on Clever. Access to courses will remain available until July 30, 2021.
Students are not required to complete these optional courses; however, they are specifically designed to prepare students for the upcoming school year.
Registration for KISD’s summer programs varies. A full list of free summer resources and registration information is available online at www.killeenisd.org/summer2021.
