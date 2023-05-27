Makalani Jones

Makalani Jones

A Killeen teacher denied being told by a young student that a music teacher inappropriately touched the girl last October, according to documents related to a sexual assault case at a local elementary school.

However, family members of the student at Alice Douse Elementary School in south Killeen say the teacher is lying to Killeen ISD’s top investigator — a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent — to protect her job and, possibly, to avoid prison time.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.