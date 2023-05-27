A Killeen teacher denied being told by a young student that a music teacher inappropriately touched the girl last October, according to documents related to a sexual assault case at a local elementary school.
However, family members of the student at Alice Douse Elementary School in south Killeen say the teacher is lying to Killeen ISD’s top investigator — a former Drug Enforcement Administration agent — to protect her job and, possibly, to avoid prison time.
When the homeroom teacher was told by the young student last October that the school’s music instructor inappropriately touched her, the teacher failed to report the incident and instead sent the student back to the abusive instructor on multiple occasions, according to the family of the young girl. Killeen ISD’s top administrative investigator Chuck Kelley has investigated the teacher accused of not reporting the alleged assault, according to the family.
“The staff member was questioned about any knowledge of sexual assault reported to her by (the student),” according to a letter to the girl’s parent from the school’s principal, Stephanie Ford. “The staff member provided a verbal and written statement indicating (the student) did not report sexual assault being the reason she did not want to attend music class with the former employee.”
That “former employee” is music teacher Makalani Jones, who was arrested May 22 by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina on a charge aggravated sexual assault of a child. Killeen police are investigating the case, and Jones is in the process of being extradited to Texas.
Jones, 49, was a music teacher at Douse Elementary from last August until he resigned in January, according to KISD. He was working as a teacher in North Carolina last week when he was arrested.
The girl’s family and the statement the girl wrote to school officials in February — describing the inappropriate actions of Jones — said the girl first mentioned the abuse to her homeroom teacher in October, after the first incident occurred.
“I said he touched me inappropriately and she said im sorry but you have to go and is there any way I can switch to Group A,” according to the hand-written statement from the girl, which was provided to the Herald by the family. “She says I can’t i’m sorry okay and I went again and it happened again.”
The inappropriate touching and worse happened three additional times after the first October incident, according to the girl’s letter and her parent.
“The teacher failed to do her job” and report it, the girl’s mother told the Herald last week, adding she is still dealing with KISD to find out why nothing was done after her daughter first made an outcry in October.
“He pulls me in a corner like a room with rails and a closet and starts doing REALLY inappropriate stuff ... he kisses me and unbottons shirt,” according to a portion of the girl’s statement to school officials on Feb. 6, a day after the girl first told her mother about the alleged abuse.
The Herald, which has a policy of not revealing the identify of a sexual assault victim, agreed to not use the parent’s name in this article. The parent and daughter have the same last name. The Herald also withheld the name of the teacher because she has not been charged with a crime. KISD denied a Herald request to interview the teacher.
The family wants to hold the homeroom teacher accountable for not reporting the incident in October, according to the girl’s mother, who filed a grievance with the school over the issue.
That grievance process prompted the written letter from Ford, the school’s principal. The family wanted the homeroom teacher’s certification revoked and for the teacher to be fired by Killeen ISD.
Ford denied both requests.
“After thoughtful consideration of the concern the first request to revoke the staff members’ teaching certification is denied at this level, as I am unable to grant this remedy because only the State Board of Educator Certification has the authority,” according to the letter from Ford, dated May 9. “The second request for the removal of the staff member as a district employee is denied at this level, as the teacher (has) denied having any knowledge of the alleged incidents.”
Ford’s letter continued: “The teacher has also denied your daughter making any outcry about inappropriate interactions with her former teacher. The district is aware that the Killeen Police Department and the Department of Family and Protective Services have initiated investigations into the allegations.”
Jones was arrested 13 days after Ford wrote the letter.
The parent said she is appealing Ford’s decision.
Moreover, the homeroom teacher “can be charged with a crime,” according to the girl’s mother.
The teacher is “a mandated reporter in Texas. She failed to report the sexual abuse,” the parent said in an email to the Herald. “I went to KISD police because it’s their jurisdiction to file criminal charges against her for failure to report it. They are still investigating it. I’m not sure if they’ve interviewed her yet.”
The parent said she also spoke twice with Kelley, KISD’s top administrative investigator and former DEA agent.
On the first occasion in February, Kelley told her that he had spoken with the music teacher, Jones, before and gotten a “not good” vibe from him. On the other occasion, Kelley told her the homeroom teacher said the girl “jokingly” told the teacher she didn’t want to go to music class but never told her why she didn’t want to, according to the parent.
“Which is of course false because my daughter is adamant she did tell her,” the mother said.
Since the Herald broke the story last week of Jones’ arrest, other media are also now reporting on the case.
“The teacher was first aware of it, and nothing was done,” the mother told KWTX, the local CBS affiliate in Waco. “She was brushed off, she was disregarded, and she was sent back to the monster.”
As for Killeen ISD, when the Herald asked the district last week about the investigation into the homeroom teacher’s actions, KISD responded with the following statement:
“Killeen ISD does not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation; therefore, we will not be responding to your questions or granting your request for an interview. We are assisting law enforcement in every way possible to ensure the integrity of the investigation and criminal case,” according to KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya in response to the questions.
Killeen school board members — Brett Williams, Susan Jones, JoAnn Purser, Marvin Rainwater, Oliver Mintz, Brenda Adams and Cullen Mills — were also given an opportunity last week to give a comment on the case.
They didn’t respond.
