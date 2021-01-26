The Killeen Independent School District is looking to hire dozens of bus drivers and increase the district’s pool of substitute teachers.
The starting salary for the position is $14.26 an hour and drivers have the opportunity to get $1,000 in bonuses upon completion of the first year, according to the district’s Facebook page.
Additional safe driving bonuses will also be available, and fees from gaining a commercial driver’s license will be paid by KISD upon completion of the first year, according to the page.
According to Taina Maya, the district is hiring at least 75 six-hour bus driver positions but could be hiring more. For years, KISD has had a shortage of available school bus drivers, which is also an issue for school districts nationwide.
Those interested can call 254-336-0061 or 254-336-0063 for more information on the application. Anyone interested in applying for the bus driver position can do so at www.killeenisd.org/human_resources.
Maya also said the district is currently hiring substitute teachers for the elementary, middle and high school classes.
“Effective January 5, 2021, we began paying for fingerprinting for auxiliary and substitute employee applicants, to encourage people to submit their application and grow the number of applicants. To substitute at an elementary or middle school campus, substitutes must be at least 19 years old, while high school substitutes must be 21 years or older. Those interested must have 12 credit hours or 2 years of experience employed in a position working or volunteering with children,” Maya said in an email Tuesday.
There are currently 450 people in the substitute pool, according to Maya.
For more information, those interested can contact the Substitute Center at 254-336-0112/0113. To begin the application process, visit: www.killeenisd.org/substitute_center.
