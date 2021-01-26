The Killeen Independent School District is looking for bus drivers.
Anyone interested in applying for the position can do so at www.killeenisd.org/human_resources.
The starting salary for the position is $14.26 an hour and drivers have the opportunity to get $1,000 in bonuses upon completion of the first year, according to the district’s Facebook page.
Additional safe driving bonuses will also be available, and fees from gaining a commercial driver’s license will be paid by KISD upon completion of the first year, according to the page.
Those interested can call 254-336-0061 or 254-336-0063 for more information on the application.
