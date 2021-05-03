The Killeen Independent School District is hiring for multiple positions within the district.
The district announced on its Facebook page Sunday that it is looking to hire teachers, crossing guards, custodians, counselors, nurses, plumbers, bus drivers, and more.
Anyone interested in one of these jobs can visit www.killeenisd.org/human_resources to view job openings and find out how to apply.
