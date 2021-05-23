The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will officially vote on doing away with the district’s online coronavirus tracking dashboard, mandatory face masks, and the potential for virtual learning — part of the district’s revised public health guide — during Tuesday’s upcoming board meeting.
During the district’s daytime workshop meeting May 18, Superintendent John Craft laid out the reasoning behind getting rid of the online coronavirus dashboard — which keeps track of weekly positive cases of coronavirus at each KISD school as well as the total number of positive cases to date since March 2020. View the dashboard here: www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
“In regards to the dashboard, this is a change we’re preparing to make,” Craft told the board Tuesday. “With the removal of face masks, it’s going to be really difficult to have fidelity as it pertains to the dashboard.”
Craft said the dashboard was created in “an effort of full transparency” at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, but interest in the online feature has decreased as the pandemic has carried on and more people have become vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“The dashboard reporting is almost moot,” he said. “It doesn’t really, and won’t, serve a purpose. In the November-December time frame, we had 27,000 views of the dashboard. As of May, it’s about 1,500 views.”
The dashboard’s demise has been cleared with county officials, he said.
“The Bell County Health Department is in complete agreement that the dashboard needs to subside,” he said.
The superintendent said the district would still track cases of coronavirus, and notify staff and students, but just not publish them online on the dashboard.
“We will heavily rely on the parents self-reporting, as we have,” he said. “That process isn’t going to change. The TEA and CDC are requiring the notification be made to students who come in close contact. That tracking piece is still going to be a part of what we do.”
Other agenda items expected to be discussed Tuesday include:
- Reeces Creek Elementary School archery program
- Killeen ISD public health guide
- Memorandum of Agreement with the City of Killeen for shared facilities
- Waiver of CPR requirement for 2020-2021 seniors
- Contract with Mutual of Omaha for employee life, disability, and accidental insurance
- Board calendar
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, go to https://bit.ly/3ucJui4.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.