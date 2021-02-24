The Killeen Independent School District’s well-received “Community Grab & Go” meals program fed thousands of hungry Central Texas families in the wake of last week’s winter storm.
“We thought it was important, at a time when people could not get to the grocery stores, food was not on the shelves, and we had food available, that we provided food to any community member that came in,” KISD Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley told the school board Tuesday.
On the first day of the meal program, the district served 3,039 meals. The meals were provided to the public regardless of age or affiliation with the school district.
“Our school nutrition department jumped at the chance to help the community recover after the winter storm,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Wednesday. “We were able to open 11 feeding sites on Monday and then expanded to 13 sites by Tuesday.”
The meals varied daily but always included both a breakfast and lunch option. The Community Grab & Go meal program will end when students return to school, which is slated to be Thursday, Maya said.
“When school resumes, our school nutrition department will resume the normal Grab & Go meal program at each campus from 9:00 -10:00 a.m. for virtual students,” Maya said. “Both breakfast and lunch continue to be free to all KISD students for the remainder of the school year.”
