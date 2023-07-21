Killeen Independent School District has hired Cynthia Swain as the new executive director for specialized learning.
Swain, who was a special education consultant for TEA Region 10 Education Service Center, will oversee KISD special education as well as at-risk, dyslexia, 504 and home-bound services within the district to ensure the needs of students are being met.
“Dr. Swain brings a robust portfolio of experiences in Specialized Learning,” said Jennifer Ellison, KISD’s deputy superintendent of learning services. “We are excited to be able to utilize her knowledge as a current Instructional Leader and Action Coach. We enthusiastically welcome Dr. Swain and anticipate the positive impact she will have on our students’ lives.”
From 2005 to 2015, Swain was manager of special education dispute resolution and regulatory investigations for the TEA before relocating to Central Texas to be closer to family.
Swain has experience in Bell County schools as a master teacher and action coach for new teachers since 2018 with Temple ISD. This was after serving in teaching and administrative roles and in special education dispute resolution at the state level.
She has been a teacher at the high school and college level, an assistant principal and a principal in Austin, Del Valle and Temple school districts as well as Concordia University.
Swain holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas Woman’s University, and master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Texas.
