The Killeen Independent School District has named three new principals to local elementary schools.
The three schools that are getting new principals are Clifton Park, Trimmier and Fowler elementary schools.
Jennifer Carranza will be the new principal at Clifton Park Elementary.
“Carranza was named interim Principal after Catherine Snyder retired in December. She is familiar with the families and staff at Clifton Park Elementary school as she has been the Assistant Principal there since 2010,” according to a KISD news release Friday.
Beckie Avery will be taking over at Trimmier Elementary and she is a 16-year veteran of the district, according to the release. Avery is currently the assistant principal at Saegert Elementary. She will succeed Penny Batts who retired in February.
Donna Hardy will succeed Joyce Lauer as the principal of Fowler Elementary School in the fall. Hardy has worked in the district for the last 14 years, according to the release.
Along with the new principals, four have retired from KISD.
Lauer was the principal of Fowler Elementary School for five years. She retires with 28 years of experience within the district.
Batts is retiring as principal of Trimmier Elementary School after 21 years as the principal and 40 years with the district.
Jeremy Key is retiring as principal of Eastern Hills Middle School after six years. He completed 28 years with the district.
Phyllis Rosen is retiring following 42 years of service in KISD and 11 years as principal. Most recently, she has overseen the district’s services to students in foster care and the Homeless Awareness Response Program.
