After a lengthy open-records request struggle with the Killeen school district, dozens of KISD investigative reports have been released to the Herald. This is part of a continuing series on those reports. The Herald has decided to not name the district employees who were investigated unless they were charged with a crime or were a top KISD administrator during the time.
A Killeen ISD employee was caught running a trucking business during school hours, according to documents obtained by the Herald.
A 2018 report from Killeen Independent School District investigator Charles “Chuck” Kelley, received in response to a 2021 open records request, details an investigation into an Ellison High School nurse accused of working for her fiance’s trucking business while on the clock, and failing to equitably serve students with disabilities.
According to the district’s investigation, a KISD IT analysis divulged the employee’s computer had a “high level of internet usage related to the trucking industry.”
The report did not document requests for school video or additional documentation related to the claims the nurse refused care to some students with disabilities.
REPORT
“Multiple complaints” were made about the nurse at the campus level before reaching Kelley’s desk.
A grievance regarding the nurse’s behavior was filed at Ellison by a coworker at the end of 2017, but it wasn’t investigated by Kelley until April 30, 2018, when the case was assigned by the deputy superintendent at the time.
According to the district documents, the Ellison nurse was accused of taking “many calls about loads, payments, and invoices” while on campus.
“She (the nurse) reportedly searches for loads all day long and calls her partner about where loads are located and available for pick up,” Kelley’s report states.
The accused nurse, according to the report, admitted to sending trucking emails and faxes while at work at Ellison.
“She alluded to this not being a good idea in hindsight,” Kelley wrote in his report.
KISD’s IT data found evidence the nurse was sending and receiving business-related emails during the workday, as the complainant alleged.
“She (the complainant) advised of several situations where (the nurse) refuses to serve special needs students due to the intimacy of the needs,” Kelley wrote in a summary of the interview with the complainant. “(The coworker) advised that [the nurse] refuses, stating that certain special needs children are difficult to work with due to how they look.”
The co-worker, according to 2017 emails provided to the Herald, said she reported the nurse created a “volatile workspace for everyone around her,” leaving students’ prescribed controlled substances unattended and unlocked, refusing care to students with disabilities and failing to report a disturbing conversation with a KISD police officer in which the nurse was asked to lie about a student pulling a fire alarm to “trump charges” on the student.
Ellison High principal David Dominguez confirmed to Kelley he had received multiple complaints about the nurse in question.
“He advised that there have been multiple complaints filed and received at Ellison High School regarding nurse (redacted) this school year,” Kelley’s report states. “The complaints have ranged from not getting along with co-workers to failure to perform duties. Principal Dominguez advised of complaints that deal with failure to serve SKILLS students.”
The nurse accused of running the trucking business while on the job at KISD is currently listed as a school nurse at another Central Texas school district.
School board
KISD is in the process of creating new written guidance for employees on the district’s investigative process.
During the district’s school board meeting on Sept. 27, Board President Brett Williams, Vice President Susan Jones, and Board Members Brenda Adams, Cullen Mills, and Oliver Mintz asked for improvements to the district’s investigative protocol.
Adams said she was concerned about the district’s consistency in investigating all claims.
“I’m a firm believer if you don’t document it, it never really happened,” Adams said during the Sept. 27 meeting. “If you can’t put your hands on a document... it causes people to question. I’m hoping we can seek some clarity, consistency so we don’t appear to be biased by certain groups or positions.”
Superintendent John Craft said the district would work to implement new processes for investigations.
“I think we can develop some systemic protocol ... logging, tracking, creating a database for investigations and definitely clean up administrative procedures to make it very clear as to really what triggers investigations at what level,” Craft said. “... We got it.”
The next KISD school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
(1) comment
I'd be interested in learning more about this:
KISD police officer in which the nurse was asked to lie about a student pulling a fire alarm to “trump charges” on the student.
