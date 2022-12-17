Whether spawned by a Christmas miracle, a public relations nightmare or something in between, the Killeen Independent School District offered jobs to a dozen of its previously-terminated sign language interpreters.

Still, some interpreters decided not to return after their pre-Thanksgiving Day termination, leaving some deaf students without the ability to fully communicate and participate during school.

School board

Chelsea Sirokman, of Copperas Cove, addressed the Killeen ISD school board Tuesday evening about her eight-year-old deaf daughter's sign language interpreter's termination, and the lack of communication parents received regarding the change.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.