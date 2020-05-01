The Killeen Independent School District will be taking formal senior pictures Monday through Wednesday at the KISD Career Center.
The students will have the pictures taken in their caps and gowns and the pictures will be free, according to the district’s Facebook page.
If the photo is taken at the career center, then campus administration will automatically upload the photo for the virtual graduation. The photo will be emailed to the student to print as desired.
All photos for virtual graduation must be submitted by midnight May 10, according to the Facebook page.
More information on the photos can be found on the district’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/killeen.isd/?epa=SEARCH_BOX.
The virtual graduation dates and times are as follows:
Early College High School: 1 to 3 p.m. on May 29
Ellison High School: 3 to 5 p.m. on May 30
Harker Heights High School: 8 to 10 p.m. on May 30
Shoemaker High School: 2 to 4 p.m. on May 31
Killeen High School: 7 to 9 p.m. on May 31
