A former Killeen ISD deputy superintendent resigned under pressure after the district discovered he allegedly falsified his doctoral transcript, according to documents obtained by the Herald.
Documents responsive to a Herald state open records request received late Thursday show former Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod resigned after the district allegedly uncovered he falsified his doctoral transcript during an internal review of the KISD Human Resources department.
Penrod worked for KISD from 2019 to 2021, during which time he “provided support for operations throughout the district in his role to include Business Services, Human Resources, School Safety, Student Services, Athletics, and Facilities Services,” according to a July 1 KISD news release about his resignation. Prior to KISD, Penrod was the superintendent of Gatesville ISD.
On July 1, a KISD news release stated “Eric Penrod, Deputy Superintendent for the Killeen Independent School District, has tenured his letter of resignation to pursue other endeavors.”
But district documents obtained by the Herald, including district emails and text messages, show his resignation was a work in progress days before his July 1 resignation letter date.
Agreement
A text message from Eric Penrod to Superintendent John Craft and KISD school attorney Mike Harper, received on June 28 at 3:37 p.m., states “Mike and John, I fully understand the predicament I left the district and I want to resolve this as quick as possible. Mike, can you reach out to Tiger in order to work this as smoothly as possible?”
Austin-based attorney Tiger Hanner is listed in receipt of correspondence from the KISD school attorney regarding a resignation deal on behalf of Penrod and the school district.
Emails from Harper to Tanner, dated June 30 and July 1, describe an agreement between the school district and Penrod, listing the following stipulations:
1. Penrod will submit his letter of resignation effective August 31, 2021.
2. If the resignation is submitted on July 1, 2021 before noon, the Board of Trustees will not take adverse employment action against Mr. Penrod.
3. Mr. Penrod will use his 21 days of accrued local leave and 16 days of accrued state leave.
4. Dr. John Craft will review a letter drafted by Mr. Penrod and upon editing it will furnish it to Mr. Penrod for his future use in seeking employment. If contacted by a potential employer, Dr. Craft will discuss Mr. Penrod’s contributions to the district, but will remain neutral if pressed about the reason for Mr. Penrod leaving the district.
5. The district will file a report with the Texas Education Agency/State Board of Educator Certification.
6. The district will not make any changes or revisions to any of Mr. Penrod’s appraisals.
7. The separation between the parties, as well as the underlying issues, will remain confidential to the extent permitted by law.
8. Any and all negative documentation, if any, will be placed in a separate sealed file to the extent permitted by law.
9. Mr. Penrod will repay the doctoral degree stipends for the past two years paid in his June 2021 paycheck. The total to be repaid is $3,510.
10. Mr. Penrod will be eligible for rehire, but he agrees to not reapply. If Mr. Penrod is mistakenly rehired, his employment contract would be null and void.
Attempts to reach Penrod Friday for comment about the matter were unsuccessful.
STATE
On July 15, Harper submitted a Report of Educator Misconduct to the Texas Education Agency’s Division of Educator Investigations detailing Penrod’s alleged misconduct.
“During an internal review of personnel files, a Human Resources staff member realized that Mr. Penrod never provided the transcript for his doctorate,” the report states. “When contacted by Human Resources concerning this issue, Mr. Penrod submitted a transcript directly to Human Resources. ... Upon review of the transcript, it appeared to be falsified. With further investigation into the matter, the Human Resources department learned that Mr. Penrod never completed a doctorate.”
School BOARD
KISD school board president JoAnn Purser was questioned about Penrod’s resignation by phone late Friday.
Purser said she was not aware of anything other than the fact that Penrod resigned on July 1.
The Herald read a passage from Penrod’s resignation agreement with the district to Purser, but Purser said she didn’t know anything about such an arrangement.
“I’m at a disadvantage, I didn’t know any of that happened,” Purser said. “I haven’t seen any of those letters.”
The school board president said she would reach out to the superintendent Friday to ask about the documents pertaining to Penrod’s resignation.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
