Killeen ISD

Former Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft speaks during a school board meeting in March 2022 as board President Brett Williams listens. Trustees on Monday signed a $40,000 contract with JG Consulting of Austin to conduct its search for a new superintendent.

 File | Herald

Killeen ISD officials have signed a $40,000 contract with JG Consulting to conduct its search for a superintendent to succeed John Craft.

Board President Brett Williams provided a copy of the agreement to the Herald on Monday night. It pays up to $20,000 no later than 30 business days after the contract was approved and up to another $20,000 “upon the hiring and contracting with the new superintendent.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

(1) comment

MAJAG89

Not bad KDH. You remembered to get cost of search and pay for superintendent.

You even got a general idea of how long the process will take.

Here's some more questions that need answering.

Is the public going to have input? If so, what format will that be in? Will KISD being setting up a website to keep the public informed of its progress? Most ISDs do this.

