The Killeen Independent School District’s online registration for the 2020/2021 school year is now open.
The district announced the opening of its registration on its Facebook page on Thursday.
All students, new and returning, that will be attending a KISD school must register.
The link to register is https://www.killeenisd.org/registration_links.
The first day of school for the upcoming year is August 17. The district will announce its plan for the fall semester on Wednesday.
