Killeen ISD’s top investigator, a former DEA agent, has investigated educators, administrators, students and more

The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that the payroll supervisor who was the subject of an internal audit is no longer with the school district.

Public Information Officer Taina Maya said Friday that the former supervisor was allowed to resign in April of 2019 — a full six months after a November 2018 investigation found that she had created and maintained a “toxic” workplace environment since she was employed six years prior.

