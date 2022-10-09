The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that the payroll supervisor who was the subject of an internal audit is no longer with the school district.
Public Information Officer Taina Maya said Friday that the former supervisor was allowed to resign in April of 2019 — a full six months after a November 2018 investigation found that she had created and maintained a “toxic” workplace environment since she was employed six years prior.
Among the many complaints levied against the payroll supervisor in KISD Director of Investigations Chuck Kelley’s report were that she would belittle elderly employees and others that had difficulty navigating the district’s online payroll software. The supervisor was also reported to have faked a fall and blaming it on her immediate superior after a confrontation regarding her behavior.
As a result of her alleged behavior, multiple employees were reported to have left, transferred out or retired, all citing the payroll supervisor as the direct cause. The report acknowledged that the supervisor had attended multiple professional trainings to better control her behavior, but also stated that the supervisor remained a near-constant antagonist for members of the payroll department.
