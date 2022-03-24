With students and teachers still struggling to close pandemic-related learning gaps, one local principal is doubling down on cellphone enforcement to curtail distractions.
Last Sunday, just before spring break ended, Shoemaker High School Principal Latisha Williams reminded parents and students of Killeen Independent School District’s detailed electronic device policy.
Generally, cellphones are not allowed to be turned on during the school day, according to Killeen ISD’s policy, except in very specific instances.
“Cell phones and other electronic devices have become a way of life, a technological convenience that has impacted all our lives in one way or another; however, in the school environment, electronic devices (such as cell phones) can be a distraction, interruption, and a method of inappropriate use,” Williams wrote.
Enforcement of KISD’s electronic device policy kicked off Tuesday, she said.
“We realize this is a change for our students, but the research is resoundingly clear that cell phone use during instructional time is detrimental to learning,” she said.
Williams’ email to parents was shared widely on social media with one post to the Facebook group “What’s Happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, Tx” garnering 550 comments this week from parents and local residents.
Just prior to the pandemic, EdWeek Research Center asked more than 950 principals and educators across the country to weigh in on student cellphone use and its impact on learning.
The center’s findings highlighted a growing problem with cellphone use in schools: children are using cellphones for social media, to play games, and to cheat on tests during the school day.
“More than half of educators — 56 percent — said that students are too often off-task on their mobile devices, using the technology for one thing when they are supposed to be focusing on another,” the EdWeek Research Center study found.
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya echoed Williams’ message to parents in a statement to the Herald.
“Principal Williams felt it was necessary to reiterate the importance of student’s being prepared to learn when in the classroom, rather than be distracted by a device, especially after the Spring Break holiday,” Maya said. “This is not a new policy. The bottom line is students should not have their phones out while in class, and if they do, the letter outlines the consequences.”
Here is the full communication that was sent to Shoemaker High School parents and students Sunday:
Dear Shoemaker High School Families:
The ringing of the cell phone or text messaging during class takes away valuable instructional time and student learning. Additionally, recent trends at our school have indicated that students are using their cellular devices to capture classroom assignments and test/assessment images, then transmitting those images to other students. Social media engagement is also an issue on our campus.
According to the Killeen ISD Student Code of Conduct “Telecommunications/Electronic Devices (201)” on page 11:
Students may not display, turn on, or use a cellular telephone or other telecommunication devices on school property during the school day (as defined by the published starting and dismissal times for each campus). (Exception for high school students only: Cellular telephones may be used outside the school building during the student’s designated lunch period only.)
Violators are subject to having the device confiscated by a teacher or other school official for a period of time deemed appropriate by the principal (which could extend through the end of the semester or school year) and are subject to disciplinary action. Repeat offenses may result in the loss of the privilege to possess such devices at school.
Shoemaker High School Electronic Device Policy:
In an effort to keep the academic environment free from distractions, per KISD policy, any electronic device not used for the purpose of instruction (permitted by staff) is prohibited from use during instructional time. This includes, but is not limited to: cell phones, gaming devices, tablets, headphones, earbuds, etc.
This electronic device policy will be enforced beginning Tuesday, March 22, 2022. We realize this is a change for our students, but the research is resoundingly clear that cell phone use during instructional time is detrimental to learning. We understand that parents rely on communicating with their students during the school day. If you have an urgent matter that cannot wait until passing time/lunch/before/after school, please call the main office at 254-336-0900.
Parents and students should expect the following responses if students do not immediately place their phones in their backpacks/lockers at the start of class:
Students will be told to put their phones away in a backpack or purse. When the student complies, no further consequences will be given.
The student will be sent to the Assistant Principal’s office if he/she chooses not to comply. The following steps will be taken in that office:
1st Offense:
Students will turn the device into a secretary where the device will be locked up for the remainder of the school day. Violation recorded in Hero System.
**If the student refuses to turn in the device, a referral will be written for insubordination.
2nd Offense:
Students will turn the device into a secretary where the device will be locked up for the remainder of the school day. Violation recorded in Hero System.
3rd Offense:
A guardian or emergency contact may pick up the device from the AP office at any time, or the student will be allowed to pick up the device after 5 school days. Violation recorded in Hero system.
4th / Subsequent Offenses:
Office Referral for Insubordination
A guardian or emergency contact may pick up the device from the AP office at any time, or the student will be allowed to pick up the device after 5 school days.
Our goal is to create a safe environment conducive to learning and free of all distractions that hinder the learning process. We thank you for your support through this transition.
If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us at 254-336-0900. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation.
Sincerely,
Latisha Williams
Robert M. Shoemaker High School
(1) comment
Without a phone, how will they make their drug buys?
