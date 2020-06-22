The Association of School Business Officials International has awarded the Killeen Independent School District the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for meeting the highest standards for fiscal reporting and transparency. The award refers to financial reporting made during 2019.
According to a press release issued by the district, KISD has consistently reported more information than is required, earning the award for the past 20 years.
"Megan Bradley, our Chief Financial Officer, and the entire Financial Services team, do a tremendous job managing the District’s resources. This recognition exemplifies their hard work and dedication to this very important work," Superintendent John Craft said in the release.
Killeen ISD applies for the honor each year, submitting a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for review by a team of financial professionals.
Districts that participate in the Certificate of Excellence process show a commitment to financial transparency. The ASBO website indicates that the CAFR process demonstrates transparency in financial data reporting and includes nine years’ worth of data. It is a way, school leaders say, to maintain trust with the public and school board members.
