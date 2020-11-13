The Killeen Independent School District was featured in the fall issue of EdTech Magazine for its technology department’s approach to upgrading the district’s core network.
The upgrade provided students and teachers the ability to start the school year virtually, according to a news release from KISD.
The article titled “Prepared for Takeoff” highlights three school districts across the nation that invested in bandwidth before COVID-19.
Three years ago, KISD began this process which included improving wireless access points in school buildings and administration sites, according to the release.
Without the groundwork in place, the district could have encountered large scale interruptions including slow connections and lagging video, according to the release.
“You need to be ready for future growth and for the emergence of future learning technologies,” said Dean Murphy, the KISD network communications manager. “You have to be ready for the bandwidth and network capacity those things are going to use. Being proactive allows you to have things ready so that students can continue their learning experience without any interruptions.”
Murphy has been part of the KISD technology team since 2015, specializing in network infrastructure, according to the release.
EdTech magazine is circulated to school districts across the county.
