The Killeen Independent School District was featured in the Winter 2020 Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) news magazine for Killeen High School’s inaugural African American History Course.
The class is the first history course that specializes in African American history across the state, according to a news release from the district.
ATPE reached out to Killeen ISD regarding Keina Cook, a history teacher at Killeen High School, who began the innovative course. The story is featured in the magazine’s Regional Roundup section, where the association addresses headlines from across the state, the release said.
Cook expressed her hopes that “if [students] take anything away from this, they learn that Black history is American history and that they have a place in this country,” she said.
Cook is in her ninth year as an educator and has taught at Killeen High School for each of these years.
ATPE News is circulated to school districts across the state. Cook has received media attention for the course from local media outlets to the Washington Post, according to the release.
