The Killeen Independent School District released a new image Sunday on Facebook showing progress on the construction of a new high school in south Killeen.
"High School #6 is coming along pretty quickly, get excited KISD!" the post read.
The picture clearly shows the 'X' shape of the new building as well as the location of the school's football and track field.
The estimated cost of the new high school is $147 million, funded in a 2018 bond approved by voters.
The project broke ground in October. The campus will house ninth- through 12th-grade students with a capacity up to 2,500 students, and is expected to open in the fall of 2022.
