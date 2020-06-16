The Killeen Independent School District is releasing a survey to the community Wednesday to gauge the community's opinion on returning to school in the fall.
The survey will be online and delivered to parents, staff and secondary students with each group receiving different questions dependent on their situation. The survey will give the district an idea on the community’s desire to put their kids back inside the school building in August, as well as their opinions on the other plans the district has discussed including a hybrid schedule or a fully virtual learning platform.
“This is the most important survey we have conducted as a school district, I would venture to say,” Superintendent John Craft told the board.
The survey will take about 12 to 14 minutes to complete, according to Craft.
Those who do not have internet access can complete the survey on an iPad at the district’s grab-and-go lunch sites. Those sites include Clear Creek, Douse, Harker Heights, Iduma, Maxdale, Peebles, Pershing Park, Saegert and Timber Ridge elementary schools, as well as Live Oak Ridge, Patterson and Rancier middle schools. The survey can be picked up from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday and Monday.
Currently, the district is discussing three options for school restarting in the fall.
The first involves students returning to school for face-to-face instruction beginning Aug. 17 as usual. The second would have students learning 100% virtually like they did to end the recent year and are conducting summer school right now. The third, and the least preferred plan, according to Craft, is a hybrid of the two where some students would go to school for half the day while the other half learn virtually, then they would flip.
Craft said that if the district conducts in-school learning or a hybrid schedule, the district would have to run virtual learning alongside it for students who don’t feel comfortable entering the classroom or if cases of the coronavirus arose in the schools.
Board member Brett Williams asked what the district would do if parents of elementary school students are overwhelmingly in favor of in-person learning while parents of secondary school students are in favor of virtual learning.
Craft said the district would be able to split the secondary students from the elementary students to allow those students to learn in two different ways.
Craft also said the Texas Education Agency will be delivering protective equipment to the district to include over 400,000 disposable masks and over 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Beginning on June 8, the district started conducting summer school virtually.
All secondary school students, middle school and high school, are using the Continued Learning Center on the district’s website to access the necessary materials for summer schools.
All elementary school students are picking up packets to take home from their home campuses.
EMPLOYEE INSURANCE
Another item during the meeting was the employee health insurance plan for the upcoming year.
The district’s board unanimously voted 6-0 to renew the district’s health insurance plan with Scott & White. Board Member Susan Jones was not present at the meeting.
With the renewal, employees will see a 6% to 8% decrease in their current insurance rates for the 2021 insurance year.
“We are pleased to be able to continue our relationship with Scott & White Health Plan, while also providing our employees a sizable reduction in monthly premiums and the continuity of services,” Craft said in a news release from the district.
The meeting also included discussion of the district’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer, said the district could see total expenditures around $433.1 million.
Bradley said that as estimates currently stand, the budget is balanced and she feels comfortable that even as things change, the district’s budget will be balanced.
Two of the biggest estimated expenses are preliminary salary and benefit changes, which is around $5.8 million, and COVID supplies and response around $5.6 million.
At the previous meeting, the board discussed the potential revenue for the fiscal year 2020/2021 budget.
The budget could have general fund revenue around $438.4 million, according to Bradley. In fiscal year 2019/2020, the district’s general fund revenue was around $437.4 million. These revenue figures are only the general fund revenue and do not include the school nutrition revenue or the debt services revenue. In 2019/2020 the total operating revenue, which includes all three revenue figures, was around $484.6 million. The total revenue for 2020-21 was not discussed.
Near the end of the meeting, the board approved, with a 6-0 vote, a lighting project for the light poles that service Leo Buckley Stadium at Killeen High School.
The district will be conducting a project to replace all five of the 90-foot light poles at Leo Buckley Stadium.
The project will cost the district $432,400 from its strategic facilities fund.
