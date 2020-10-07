The Killeen Independent School District wants to remind parents of free, ongoing, full-day, pre-kindergarten, and kindergarten programs available to 4-year-old and 5-year-old children within the district.
Current enrollment for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten are significantly lower than school district projections, school officials said in a news release on Wednesday. District leaders anticipated 7,031 students for those early grade levels. To date, enrollment stands at 5,958, according to a news release from the district.
Trendlines across the state suggest parents are choosing to keep their youngest learners home or are unaware of the free programs available to them, according to the release.
Military families living on Fort Hood can also take advantage of free, full-day pre-kindergarten for 3-year-olds. If a child meets the qualifications for Pre-K-3 or Pre-K-4, they will automatically be placed in the program.
“Children who complete pre-kindergarten are more prepared for kindergarten, develop age-appropriate skills and benefit from a balanced approach to early literacy and socialization,” the release said.
Pre-K-3 class sizes are small and each classroom includes two adults, a certified teacher and a classroom aide.
In late September, the district said its total student enrollment was around 43,863, which is around 2,000 students lower than the district projected going into the year.
The projected enrollment was around 45,938.
Parents can learn more and enroll their students online today at www.killeenisd.org/enroll.
