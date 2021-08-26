The Killeen Independent School District was reporting 167 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff on Thursday, nine days after the school year started.
The numbers were revealed about 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the district’s online virus-tracking dashboard after a nearly three-month hiatus, in which the district was not providing COVID numbers publicly.
Forty-one of the district’s 51 schools are reporting active COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s dashboard.
The district launched a redesigned COVID-19 dashboard Thursday, according to a KISD news release. KISD previously removed its online COVID-19 tracker on June 1, after 10 months of regular use. The dashboard includes data the district has collected since school started Aug. 16.
“To ensure timely communication with Killeen ISD students, parents, and staff members, the school district is launching a COVID-19 Dashboard to track and update COVID-19 cases within the school district,” according to the Thursday news release.
As of Thursday, KISD reported 116 students and 51 staff members have COVID-19. The district has over 40,000 students and 6,800 employees.
The majority of KISD’s reported COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students, according to the dashboard. At the elementary level, 67 students and 25 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Killeen High School has 21 cases, the highest of any school in the district, according to the dashboard.
Pershing Park Elementary has 13 cases, the highest of any elementary school in the district.
“The KISD COVID-19 Dashboard will serve as a tool to keep the public informed and also aid district leaders in making decisions to best safeguard the health of students and staff members,” the district said in a news release.
View the dashboard here: https://www.killeenisd.org/dashboard.
