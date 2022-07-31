The Killeen Daily Herald’s September 2021 public record request for investigative reports from the Killeen Independent School District hit a new roadblock in its 10th month of contention.

A unique facet of American public education, or any public agency, is public oversight — anyone can request records under the Freedom of Information Act from any governmental entity. That entity then has 10 business days to respond, ask for clarification, or request an opinion from the state’s attorney general.

Blacked out

The Killeen Independent School District issued its first batch of documents responsive to the Killeen Daily Herald's September request. KISD's responsive documents, campus security audits, are heavily redacted.
Harper

Killeen ISD school attorney Mike Harper
Mushrooms

An anonymously submitted photo of illegal mushrooms was part of a Killeen ISD investigation into a high school custodian accused of selling mushrooms on campus.
Kelley

Director of District Safety and Investigations Charles "Chuck" Kelley. 

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.