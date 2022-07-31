The Killeen Independent School District issued its first batch of documents responsive to the Killeen Daily Herald's September request. KISD's responsive documents, campus security audits, are heavily redacted.
The Killeen Daily Herald’s September 2021 public record request for investigative reports from the Killeen Independent School District hit a new roadblock in its 10th month of contention.
A unique facet of American public education, or any public agency, is public oversight — anyone can request records under the Freedom of Information Act from any governmental entity. That entity then has 10 business days to respond, ask for clarification, or request an opinion from the state’s attorney general.
For months, the Herald and Killeen ISD have been back and forth, with the Office of the Texas Attorney General being the deciding factor, over investigative reports written by KISD's Director of Investigations Charles "Chuck" Kelley.
Last week, the Herald questioned why exhibits to these reports were not included in the district’s document drops, seeing as neither the Herald’s original request, nor the Attorney General’s decision, specified the exemption of exhibits.
According to KISD’s school attorney Mike Harper, the district does not have to produce the investigative reports’ exhibits.
Harper said they are “supporting documents” separate from Kelley’s investigative reports, and that the district may need to seek another attorney general’s decision on the matter.
“You did not request the reports and all exhibits,” Harper wrote the Herald Wednesday. “Nor did you previously request the exhibits when the District provided two separate batches of the investigation reports. Therefore, your request below is considered a new public information request. ...We may need to request a determination from the Office of the Attorney General once we locate and review some of the exhibits associated with the reports we are providing to you.”
The newspaper contends that if the requested report references exhibits — a fact the Herald would not have known to specifically request in September prior to seeing the reports — the exhibits should be included to fully understand the context of the investigation.
The district doesn’t agree.
Harper claimed, “One has full knowledge of each investigation from reading the reports,” but each of Kelley’s reports are written from his point of view, attributing facts to exhibits listed on the final page of each document but rarely included in full detail.
“Your unwillingness to release the exhibits and supporting documents, which are clearly part of these reports, is disturbing and a violation of Texas open records laws,” Herald Deputy Managing Editor Jacob Brooks wrote Harper on Friday.
As Brooks pointed out to KISD in his correspondence Friday, the district hasn’t been consistent with its exhibit policy.
At least two of the reports’ exhibits — including photos of psychedelic mushrooms and a former KISD officer’s car — have been released.
“Quit picking and choosing what you and KISD administrators want to release,” Brooks wrote. “This had gone on long enough. While the AG has already ruled on this, your attempts to send this request back to the AG for further review and a new open records request is a stalling tactic and a waste of time and taxpayer funding. Your repeated attempts over the past 10 months to hide these reports from public view is troubling.”
The Herald gave KISD until noon Thursday to release the remaining requested reports and all exhibits.
HOW DID WE GET HERE
On Sept. 22, after receiving an anonymous tip, the Herald requested all of Kelley’s internal audits and investigative reports dating back to 2018, when he first started at KISD.
Kelley, a former DEA agent, is paid six figures — approximately $40,000 more than his predecessor — to investigate KISD safety and personnel issues.
The newspaper paid the district’s $300 invoice in early June, at which point the district began preparing and releasing the documents — partial documents, without exhibits.
The Freedom of Information act grants any person the right to request access to public records with the exception of exempt records.
According to the National Freedom of Information Coalition, the Texas Public Information Act has more than 30 exemptions including: “confidential information as defined by law; personnel information; litigation or settlement negotiations involving state, competition or bidding information; certain real estate information; certain legislative documents; certain investigation or prosecution documents; certain private communications of public office holders; certain trade or financial secrets; and student records.”
