The Killeen Independent School District reported 219 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Monday, according to the district’s online dashboard.
All but eight Killeen ISD campuses have active cases of COVID-19, according to KISD dashboard data last updated Monday at 8:19 a.m.
There are reportedly 168 students and 51 staff members infected with COVID-19, according to the district’s data.
Fifty-seven percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 97 students and 29 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Monday’s COVID case count equates to about .44% of the district’s total population — the district has over 40,000 students and 6,800 employees.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes data KISD has collected since school started Aug. 16.
Killeen High School has 23 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, the highest of any school in the district, according to the dashboard.
Willow Springs Elementary has 18 active COVID-19 cases, the highest of any elementary school in the district.
Killeen High School, Harker Heights High School, and Willow Springs Elementary account for a quarter of all KISD’s active COVID-19 cases.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded more than 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Thursday, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
