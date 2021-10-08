Within the first seven weeks of school, the Killeen Independent School District’s number of 2021-2022 COVID cases have already surpassed last school year’s total case count, according to state data.
According to the latest data set from the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Oct. 3, Killeen ISD reported 1,838 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff within the first seven weeks of school. Last year, the district reported about 1,600 COVID cases to the state for the entire 2020-2021 school year, according to the state agency.
During the 2020-2021 school year, the district had virtual and in-person learning options for students, funded by the state, and a face mask mandate, before such a mandate was banned by Gov. Greg Abbott in June.
The state’s case count includes both PCR-confirmed and rapid test results reported by school districts, unlike KISD’s dashboard which reports PCR-confirmed tests only.
On Friday, KISD reported 142 active COVID-19 cases among 108 students and 34 employees, according to the district’s dashboard.
Friday’s count is a decrease for the district which saw an all-time daily high of 425 cases spike on Sept. 4.
Between March 2020 to June 1 of this year, KISD recorded over 1,800 cases of COVID-19. The district’s newly redesigned COVID-19 dashboard, released Aug. 26, no longer includes the running total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.
Neighboring Copperas Cove Independent School District reported 659 cases of COVID-19 to the state during the first seven weeks of the school year.
Statewide, public schools have reported a total of 185,024 cases of COVID-19 among students and 33,706 cases among staff members since the start of the school year, according to Texas DSHS data.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
