Adaptability and building new traditions are part of the routine at Early College High School and that was on display recently as the school crowned homecoming royalty in a hallway ceremony.
Visiting parents took turns watching the Dec. 3 event, segmented by grade level and made available through Zoom for the school’s virtual learners.
Based on student vote, seniors Natalie Thompson and Lamontae Washington won the crowns.
Both expressed appreciation and gratitude for the chance to participate in a normal tradition as they look toward their final high school semester.
The 2020 homecoming queen said she saw her selection as “boundary breaking” because she sees herself as a regular student, not especially popular. “It feels really good to know I can make the sun shine into someone’s day.”
The school recognized homecoming lord and lady among freshmen, duke and duchess among sophomores, prince and princess among juniors and the king and queen for seniors.
Principal Kathleen Burke said the ceremony was meant to maintain an important tradition during an unusual year. She praised students and staff members for continually adjusting procedures to celebrate within safety protocols.
“It’s very important,” said Thompson. “Because of COVID, it might not have happened, but with technology we made it available and provided some normalcy to high school life.”
“It makes us think about what we take for granted,” said Washington.
The homecoming king said he was honored to receive validation from his peers. “It’s a blessing and a surprise,” he said.
It was an assistant principal who convinced the senior to fill out an application to participate in the homecoming court. “Any of us could have won,” he said of the nominees. “We’re all kings.”
The king and queen are both in their fourth year at the untraditional school that combines high school with two years of college through partnership between Killeen ISD and Central Texas College.
“It’s a lot of work, but I know it will be worth it,” Washington said. “It’s a free associate’s degree. You just have to put in the work.”
Elsewhere in KISD, both Ellison and Killeen high schools conducted homecoming ceremonies during outdoor rallies because their originally scheduled homecoming games were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns outside the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.