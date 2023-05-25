Early College High School

Killeen ISD Early College High School graduates celebrate Wednesday after earning diplomas in a ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center. About 200 seniors graduated in the school’s Class of 2023.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

A group of 200 Killeen ISD seniors who chose a more rigorous path than necessary earned their diplomas this week during graduation ceremonies at the Bell County Expo Center.

Early College High School Senior Class President Emily Piercey praised the close-knit Lions’ camaraderie. Through highs and lows and even a pandemic, “this class has been a pack,” she said at Wednesday’s graduation ceremony.`

