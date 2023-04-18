SchoolBoard.jpg

Guests from Early College High School address trustees at KISD board meeting Monday. They are, from left, Director for Curriculum Joe Gonzalez; Assistant Principal Mahalia Scott; Principal Kathleen Burke; Jaslyn Heald and Isabel Ramos, juniors at ECHS; and Jasmine Solomon, a 2020 graduate who is now employed as an Aide at ECHS.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Trustees with the Killeen ISD held a regular workshop meeting Tuesday morning and heard from Principal Kathleen Burke on the many positive aspects and program statistics of the past year at Early College High School — a school in KISD where students can also earn a two-year college degree by the time the graduate.

Burke introduced four colleagues and two students who joined her at a table near the front of the board room.

