Trustees with the Killeen ISD held a regular workshop meeting Tuesday morning and heard from Principal Kathleen Burke on the many positive aspects and program statistics of the past year at Early College High School — a school in KISD where students can also earn a two-year college degree by the time the graduate.
Burke introduced four colleagues and two students who joined her at a table near the front of the board room.
As she began the presentation, Burke reminded the school board of the original goals for the campus and its innovative program, which touted “100 percent of students will graduate on time, excel at their school or career of choice, reach their full academic potential, and graduate as lifelong learners.”
“One of the things I’ve learned from this program is that every year we change to meet the needs of our students,” Burke said.
Statistically, the report lists 1,001 total students with 194 seniors in the class of 2023. According to the report, 45.5% of the seniors are projected to earn their associate’s degree, 58.8% currently have 42 or more college hours, 17% have 30 to 41 college hours, 14.4% with 15 to 29 college hours and 9.8% have less than 15 college hours.
Burke was quick to point out that the culture at her campus is one of inclusion and support for the academic goals of its students.
“We meet our students where they are,” Burke said. “I believe that is the best way for our administrators and staff to support the goals of this program and its students.”
Also included in the report was the school’s accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency, which measure how much students are learning in each grade and whether they are ready for the next grade. The ratings also shows how well a school or district prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce or the military. State accountability ratings are based on three domains. KISD’s Early College High School, known as ECHS, received an overall rating of “A” (93 out of a possible 100); an “A” rating in student achievement with a score of 95; an “A” rating in school progress with 95; and a “B” in closing the gaps with a score of 88. Scores are scaled from 0 to 100 to align with letter grades.
The campus STAAR scores were also included in Tuesday’s report and Director of Curriculum Joe Gonzalez pointed out the significant improvement in all courses, but especially in Algebra. With an 18% increase in students who tested “meets the requirements” at 65% of the total, and a 28% increase in students who tested at a “masters” level with 42% of the total.
Killeen school board members commended Burke and her staff on the success of the program and asked for updates on future needs.
Based at Fort Hood, ECHS students also attend classes at Central Texas College. The school was started in 2015.
