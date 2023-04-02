Super 1.jpg

President & CEO of JG consulting, James Guerra, addresses the media during a news conference held at the Killeen school board office, 200 N W S Young Drive, on March 28.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

As part its quest to find a new top leader, the Killeen Independent School District, along with the search firm it hired to get the job done, is asking the public to fill out an online survey on what traits they would like to see in a new superintendent to replace John Craft.

However, noticeably absent on that online survey are any questions about transparency. The world “transparency” is not mentioned on the survey.

