As part its quest to find a new top leader, the Killeen Independent School District, along with the search firm it hired to get the job done, is asking the public to fill out an online survey on what traits they would like to see in a new superintendent to replace John Craft.
However, noticeably absent on that online survey are any questions about transparency. The world “transparency” is not mentioned on the survey.
Craft’s administration has a checkered past when it comes to transparency, often fighting to not release public open records.
In one example, KISD and its lawyers fought for months to keep hidden dozens of internal investigations of alleged wrong-doing within the district that had been going on for years. The “KISD Reports” — as the Herald called them — were eventually released, at the order of the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and reported on last year in a series of stories.
Transparency in government is a cause championed by the Herald and other newspapers nationwide.
In light of the omission of transparency on the superintendent search survey, the Herald sent questions to KISD, the school board president and the search firm.
The questions were:
Is there a reason transparency is not mentioned anywhere in the survey? Can you please give us a comment on if KISD wants the new superintendent to be transparent?
Here is how they answered:
Killeen school board President Brett Williams: “I believe that being a strong communicator is a big part of transparency. In addition, making and defending strong decisions falls under transparency. The expectation is that the proper defense of decisions is done through complete transparency. In no way is the Board of Trustees trying to imply that transparency is not an important trait in the next superintendent of schools. We have made every effort thus far to be totally forthcoming with everything involving the process and ensure the community is involved.”
KISD (answered by spokeswoman Taina Maya): "Yes, KISD desires a transparent superintendent. JG Consulting and the Board of Trustees created the survey; therefore, I can’t explain why the word transparency wasn’t included. However, the purpose of the survey is to ask the community what qualities they want to see in the next superintendent. The survey responses will be used to build the candidate profile."
The search firm, Austin-based JG Consulting, did not respond to the questions.
The survey can be taken at: www.killeenisd.org/suptsearch.
Background
In a press conference Tuesday, Williams made a plea for help from the community to assist in the selection of a new superintendent.
Board members accepted Craft’s resignation during the regular board meeting last week, effective April 3. Craft is leaving to take the helm of Northside ISD in San Antonio, one of the biggest school districts in the state.
Megan Bradley is serving as interim superintendent as the consulting firm directs the search process to fill the vacant position, hopefully before the next school year begins.
Also published Tuesday was a timeline for the search and interview process, touted by officials as a transparent process.
The online survey is available on the KISD website and an email was distributed to students, parents and community leaders explaining the search process and how to submit their concerns and questions.
The email began, “Killeen ISD officially kicked off the search for the next Superintendent of Schools. Over the next two weeks there will be several opportunities for the community to be actively involved in the process through town hall meetings, focus group meetings, and a candidate profile survey.”
More on the survey
The online survey includes five items for consideration.
The first task is to rank the importance of four qualities a candidate could possess and are listed as being a strong communicator, community advocate, experienced educator or being approachable and visible.
The second item asks the survey-taker to list the top three accomplishments of Killeen Independent School District.
The third item is a question for survey-takers to fill in the blanks. It asks for a list of the top three challenges that the next superintendent must prioritize.
In the fourth item, the survey asks for clarity on the survey-takers perspective of the district as a current or former parent or legal guardian; an employee of the district; a current or former student; or a person with no children who were ever the district. There is also a space for an “other” category.
A final space is available to all survey takers to add their own comments as they pertain to the search for a new superintendent, within a 1,000 character limit.
The deadline to submit the survey is April 14.
TOWN HALL MEETINGS
The board has set up three town hall meetings throughout the area with representatives from JG Consulting on hand to listen to input from the public.
“At least one board member will be at each of the town hall meetings, as well,” Maya said Thursday.
The first town hall meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. Monday from Smith Middle School Cafeteria at 6000 Brushy Creek Drive.
Thursday’s town hall will begin at 6 p.m. at Manor Middle School Cafeteria, 1700 South W.S. Young Drive.
The third town hall will begin at 6 p.m. April 10 at Nolan Middle School Cafeteria, 1600 Warriors Path in Harker Heights.
All the town halls are open to the public.
According to the email, the last town hall meeting will also be held on Zoom to allow the public to participate virtually. To register follow this link: This meeting will be held on Zoom to allow folks to participate virtually by registering at https://bit.ly/3TUwYCo
Timeline
According to the district, the following dates represent the timeline in the search for a new superintendent:
April 18: Community input and leadership profile review
April 19 - May 12: Application period
May 18: Candidate reviews
May 22 - June 5: Candidate interviews
June 5-15: Board will name lone finalist
On the district’s website, under the tab designed to provide information on the search process are two names for questions and concerns. They are email addresses for JG Consulting: careers@jgconsulting.us and Board Clerk Brenda King: brenda.king@killeenisd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.