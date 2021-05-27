A Killeen ISD school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday morning, school district officials confirmed Thursday.
"There was an accident involving a school bus yesterday morning on Stagecoach and Featherline Drive," said Taina Maya, KISD spokeswoman. "There were no students on the bus and no injuries reported by either party."
Local residents posted photos of the wreck on social media, which show a white SUV partially wedged near the rear wheels of the bus.
Police were called and are conducting a routine investigation, Maya said.
