School safety programs will be under the microscope during the Killeen Independent School District’s school board meeting Tuesday.

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft is expected to present an overview of campus safety programs to the KISD board of trustees Tuesday evening.

The overview will include information on required school safety drills, state-mandated programs, an anonymous crime tip application, and campus safety audits.

Residents, parents, and members of the public are free to share comments about school safety with the board during the beginning of the meeting.

Other agenda items to be discussed Tuesday:

  • Fiscal year 2023 budget planning
  • Fire academy agreement with city of Killeen
  • MOU with Temple College for science program
  • Baseball bleacher replacement
  • Attorney consultation regarding pending litigation

The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.

