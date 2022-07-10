For the first time since the deadly Uvalde school shooting wounded the nation, the Killeen Independent School District will provide a presentation Tuesday on plans in place to keep students and staff safe in the event of a shooting.
According to Killeen ISD’s school board agenda for the upcoming Tuesday presentation, KISD’s safety plan for 45,000 students and 6,100 faculty members in its care, modeled after Texas School Safety Center guidelines, includes mandatory emergency drills and “Stop the Bleed” training for employees — and an optional course for students in seventh through 12th grades.
There have been 27 school shootings across the United States in the first half of 2022, according to a recent analysis by Education Week, which covers education news nationwide.
Firearms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are now the leading cause of death among children ages 1 through 18.
The district currently employs 30 KISD police officers to patrol 52 school campuses in Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Fort Hood.
On Tuesday, KISD Superintendent John Craft will provide an overview of the district’s school safety campus audit process — audits the district recently released completely blacked out in response to the Herald’s public information request. Read more here.
The state requires school districts to conduct facility safety audits every three years; the district says it also performs “intruder testing” at every campus annually.
“KISD audits are an ongoing process with the aim of identifying hazards, threats, and vulnerabilities that might post a danger to life or property or may interfere with a safe, secure, and healthy environment that is conducive to teaching and learning,” according to the district’s agenda.
PROGRAMS
In addition to an anonymous tip-sharing program, the district will provide Stop the Bleed training to educate students and staff on how to prevent a shooting victim from bleeding out before help arrives.
The state mandates school districts and open-enrollment charters schools to provide “traumatic injury response protocol” to all staff and volunteers.
“The need for bleeding control equipment and education has been highlighted by recent violent shootings, both in schools and in other places,” KISD’s safety board presentation states.
More than 3,750 KISD staff members have completed Stop the Bleed training, according to the district, in which employees learn how to apply a tourniquet and pack a cavity wound.
More than 1,625 Stop the Bleed kits — which includes tourniquets, chest seals, compression bandages, bleeding control bandages — have been distributed to classrooms throughout the district, according to KISD.
CLOSED SESSION
At its last meeting in June, the KISD school board discussed whether or not to hold the school safety meeting in public or closed session — and whether the district should hold town halls to gather public input.
“In the time I’ve been here we’ve never gone into closed session regarding safety,” Board member JoAnn Purser said on June 28. “I just want to make sure the public understands we’re not trying to do anything different.”
Tuesday’s school safety presentation will be partially held behind closed doors, per the advice of district administration. “Rationale being that if we are in an active shooter type situation it would not be ideal to present what the reaction plan, or action plan is in open session where it becomes, obviously, a recorded meeting for the public,” KISD Superintendent John Craft told the board in June. “Like I said, this provides the opportunity and some leeway to have further conversation in regards to specific details in closed session.”
Board member Marvin Rainwater stressed the importance of providing the public with an opportunity to learn more about KISD’s campus safety plans.
“I just think it’d benefit the board and the community to be as transparent as we possibly can — people, I think, are worried about school safety,” Rainwater said.
“Rightfully, so,” Craft responded.
The KISD board has yet to decide on whether it will hold a public safety town hall.
Tuesday’s board meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the KISD administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
