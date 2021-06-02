The Killeen Independent School District is seeking feedback from the public through two different surveys currently available online.
In Killeen ISD’s June monthly newsletter published online, two surveys were highlighted — one gauging vaccine interest for students 12 years and older and another asking how the district should spend coronavirus pandemic-related federal funds.
Killeen ISD is slated to receive a total of $86.3 million in federal stimulus funds, according to the Texas Education Agency.
“Killeen ISD is seeking input from stakeholders as we develop a spending plan for the grants made available by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund,” the district said in its monthly newsletter. “Your feedback is valuable and will help us finalize our plan prior to applying for the grant. Responses will be reviewed for inclusion into our ESSER III plan.”
The six-question “Learning Loss Due to COVID-19” survey is seeking answers from the public about how KISD can address learning gaps that worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
One question prompts the public to select five answers to the following inquiry: “What can the district implement during the 2021-2022 school year to address learning loss due to COVID-19.” The survey question offers 14 answers to choose from including: “reduce class sizes,” “increase teacher planning time,” and “increase after school learning opportunities for students.”
Take the “Learning Loss Due to COVID-19” survey here: http://bit.ly/ESSERKISD
The survey gauging interest in COVID-19 vaccines for students 12 years and older is also currently available online.
“Killeen ISD is gathering feedback from parents of students 12+ who would like to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine this summer free of charge,” the district said. “The information collected will allow us to ensure we are able to fulfill all requests.”
Take the one-question vaccine survey here: https://forms.office.com/r/SSMcButkAv
