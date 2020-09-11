Seniors in the Killeen Independent School District will be able to take the SAT for free next month.
On Oct. 14, all seniors can take the test at their home campus, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
The test would also be administered during the school day so students would not have to come on a weekend.
