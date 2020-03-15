A school playground can resemble a jungle, especially in the imagination of a child.
Two Killeen ISD Career Center seniors interested in becoming teachers wrote and illustrated a book, “Jungle Trouble” as part of a competition that brought to colorful life the imagination of children on a school playground.
Zaviana Brown and Damiana Camacho experienced some nostalgia recently when they returned to their own elementary school to share their original story.
The pair of high school students wore safari gear and read their book and showed their illustrations in kindergarten through third-grade classes at Reeces Creek Elementary School all day.
Brown, the chief writer on the project, said the pair first came up with the idea based on the theme for the Texas Association of Future Educators summit, “Adventures In Teaching.”
“It took about three months,” said Camacho, the illustrator on the project. “The storyline changed as we talked about how to make it better.”
They knew they wanted to capture the idea of a child’s imagination while bringing out a jungle theme. The story follows children through a period of recess, encountering animals and adventures along the way.
As they completed drawings and pages, they submitted their work to teachers, especially an English teacher for advice and proofreading.
When judges at the regional competition liked it enough to qualify it for state, the two students sought out a publishing website to have their work bound.
The colorful, bound book took second place at the state TAFE competition, qualifying the work for the national competition scheduled this summer in Washington, D.C. At the national level, the organization is called Educators Rising.
Reeces Creek kindergarten teacher Deanna Waters praised the high school students’ work and their engagement with children. She said it’s encouraging for students to hear former Reeces Creek students tout the importance of reading and writing.
Both girls said they’ve known for a long time they want to teach and have only confirmed that choice in their field site work at Reeces Creek three times a week.
Camacho’s mother teaches at Saegert Elementary School in Killeen. “I go to her classroom and see what it’s like,” she said. “I see the a-ha moments when they say ‘yes, I understand it.’ I know this is a way I can make a difference.”
“It’s nostalgic being back here,” said Brown. “It’s a little different now. It’s good to touch those roots. It’s nice to be back and it’s nice they remember me.”
