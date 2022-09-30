Student Fight

An image showing what appears to be three boys attacking another student at Shoemaker High School this week was a “mutual combat situation,” according to Killeen ISD.

 Screenshot

Despite school officials calling it a “mutual combat situation,” an image appearing to show students at Shoemaker High School attacking another student is getting an emotional response online.

The Herald sent the image to Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Tiana Maya, who said it came from a fight at Shoemaker on Monday.

(1) comment

MAJAG89

Mutual – The feeling or action experienced or done by each of two or more parties towards each other.

Pictures shows three boys hitting and stomping on one boy cowering on the ground. The cowering boy is clearly not able to hit or stomp back. What’s mutual about that?

Combat – fighting between two armed forces.

Very poor word choice by KISD. None of these children are armed.

Anyone with common sense knows what a beat down looks like and for those who don’t, just look at the picture.

This is a good ole-fashion schoolyard beatdown.

Report Add Reply

