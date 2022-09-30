Despite school officials calling it a “mutual combat situation,” an image appearing to show students at Shoemaker High School attacking another student is getting an emotional response online.
The Herald sent the image to Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Tiana Maya, who said it came from a fight at Shoemaker on Monday.
“I verified the screenshot you sent me was of a mutual combat situation that occurred at Shoemaker High School. All students involved are being disciplined as outlined in the student code of conduct,” she said in an email to the Herald.
The image was shared on the Facebook group “Empowered Voices of Killeen ISD,” a relatively small but influential Facebook page with about 1,300 members.
“This is heartbreaking,” said one comment under the image on the Facebook post. “This is disgusting!!!,” said another.
It was rumored in the comments that the student in the image getting hit was autistic; however, KISD would not confirm that.
According to KISD, students who fight, on or off school property, shall have a “due process hearing with a recommendation” in the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Educational Program, or DAEP.
“Multiple fights may result in a longer DAEP recommendation,” according to KISD.
Maya said she was not able to comment on the specific students shown in the image, or say if any of them are special needs due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.
The students' faces can not clearly be seen in the image.
When asked how the school officials declared it a “mutual combat situation” despite the image showing what appears to be three boys holding the other student down, attacking him, the district said the following:
“As with any incident, administrators and KISD Police have access to additional FERPA-protected student information, student statements, and resources that provide context to the entire situation,” Maya said.
(1) comment
Mutual – The feeling or action experienced or done by each of two or more parties towards each other.
Pictures shows three boys hitting and stomping on one boy cowering on the ground. The cowering boy is clearly not able to hit or stomp back. What’s mutual about that?
Combat – fighting between two armed forces.
Very poor word choice by KISD. None of these children are armed.
Anyone with common sense knows what a beat down looks like and for those who don’t, just look at the picture.
This is a good ole-fashion schoolyard beatdown.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.