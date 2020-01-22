Killeen Independent School District saw its accountability rating rise from a C in 2017/2018 to a B on the latest 2018/2019 Texas Academic Performance Report, however, KISD’s Special Education Determination remained the same at “Needs Assistance”, according to the annual Texas Education Agency report.
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the school district said the TEA pulls a variety of information on the performance of students and the district.
“Performance is shown by student groups, including ethnicity and socioeconomic status. The reports also provide extensive information on school and district staff, programs, and student demographics,” Maya said via email.
The full list of accountability ratings were released last year. For more coverage, go to: http://bit.ly/KDHdistrictgrades.
To view the 2018/2019 Texas Academic Performance Report, go to: http://bit.ly/KDHAcademicReport.
Some of the things the TEA looks at are STAAR scores, graduation, career and dropout rates and college, career and military readiness of the students.
Copperas Cove ISD had an accountability rating of B on both the 2018-2019 report and the previous year’s report. CCISD’s Special Education Determination also remained the same — “Needs Assistance” — for both years.
KISD has been presenting the report at school board meetings since 2012/2013, according to Maya. The district will present the report following a public hearing on Jan. 28 at a regular board meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
Also during the meeting, the board will be discussing the proposed $265 million bond, according to Corbett Lawler, the board president.
The bond would pay for two new elementary schools, the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, the renovation of Ellison High School and upgrades to the athletic stadiums at Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights High Schools.
Lawler said he thinks the board is going to try and wrap it up and take action on the bond Tuesday night.
