A presentation by Houston-based law firm Thompson & Horton LLP highlighted the three-point "Gingles Test" threshold Killeen ISD would need to meet to require a change to its current at-large election system.
The public received a 20-minute update Tuesday on what the Killeen school board met with attorneys about in closed session for over two hours two weeks ago.
Little new information about single-member districts was publicly provided to the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees during their meeting Tuesday evening.
“I’m only here tonight to do an update,” Paige Martin, of Houston-based law firm Thompson & Horton, said Tuesday.
KISD has historically elected seven school board members to at-large seats in notoriously low-turnout elections held in May.
Now, the district is analyzing whether it “must” or “should” transition to an election system in which voters would elect a candidate from a singular corresponding district, similar to Killeen City Council districts, rather than multiple at-large candidates.
Martin said their team is analyzing whether the district “must” switch to a single-member district election system.
Later, if the district doesn’t meet certain criteria, she said the legal team will look at whether the district “should” make the change.
The attorney said their team is drawing maps to see if KISD meets the three-prong threshold of the “Gingles Test.”
Before the firm will make a public recommendation, Martin said it will look at KISD’s election history, minority electoral success, the voting habits of KISD’s voters, and whether discriminatory electoral processes exist within KISD.
Martin said it is a “lengthy process” explaining that the group was hired to work with the district on this topic in 2020.
Once the firm receives data from a statistician and an election expert, Martin said it will update the school board once more before providing another public update.
Martin did not publicly specify when the next update could be expected.
All seven board members were present for the presentation. When asked, none had public questions for the attorney Tuesday.
In recent weeks and months, several community members have gone before the board in support of KISD switching to a single-member district election system.
