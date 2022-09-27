Single-member district

Attorney Paige Martin, of Thompson & Horton LLP, presented an update to the Killeen ISD board of trustees Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

 Screenshot

The public received a 20-minute update Tuesday on what the Killeen school board met with attorneys about in closed session for over two hours two weeks ago.

Little new information about single-member districts was publicly provided to the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees during their meeting Tuesday evening.

Single-member districts

Attorney Paige Martin, of Houston-based Thompson & Horton LLP, provided a brief update to the Killeen ISD school board Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Gingles Test

A presentation by Houston-based law firm Thompson & Horton LLP highlighted the three-point "Gingles Test" threshold Killeen ISD would need to meet to require a change to its current at-large election system.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.