As the sun edged above the horizon, lighting the football and cross-country practice facilities and the stonework on the brand-new high school building, the first-ever Chaparral High School students calmly stepped into history.
Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year in Killeen ISD and the first first day for the high school on Chaparral Road in south Killeen.
Sophomore Mikayla Strayhorn was one of the first students to walk in the front door.
As a cheerleader, she has been to the school lots of times the past month for practice, the school dedication ceremony and a staff pep rally. The first day of school was different.
“It feels weird,” she said. “There are a lot more kids.” She smiled to indicate the understatement.
“I think it’s going to be great,” she said. “You can see the smiles on people’s faces. Everyone has been kind. Everyone is curious. It’s so cool to see.”
“It’s nice,” said Chaparral sophomore Lilliana Taveras of the new Chaparral High School. “I like the design.”
“I’m looking forward to everything that’s new. I’m excited for my classes here.”
During first period, art teacher Katherine Patrick directed her students to look at cards with artwork on them and find a peer holding a card containing a similar visual art element. She urged students to make connections.
Upstairs, Angel Cooper led her first-year English students to use clay to mold something that represents them.
“The first day is about getting to know the kids,” said Cooper, a teacher new to KISD this year. “When you establish the environment, they feel more free to communicate. They feel safe. They feel special.”
“It feels great,” said Chaparral Principal Gina Brown. “It’s a huge relief. I like that I saw kids. I saw excited kids and excited adults.”
The veteran educator knows the challenges and rewards of first days of school. This one though, will be different in her memory.
“I will remember being part of something much bigger than myself,” she said. “I’m playing a very small role. I know I have an amazing team.”
She praised the work of the city and school district police departments and the city and school district for getting the word out and helping to ease traffic leading to the new high school in a growing section of town.
The new school year will bring a projected 44,318 students to KISD’s 52 campuses, making it the 24th-largest school district in Texas.
Also in south Killeen, at Saegert Elementary School, fourth-grade teacher Andrea Wittern could relate to her students. In her 11th year teaching, this is her first at Saegert.
She said the first day of school is about getting started building relationships.
“The faster they start to work together, the faster they are receptive to learning,” she said.
It’s also about setting routines and getting excited to learn.
“Everyone gets nervous,” the elementary teacher said. “When we establish a routine, we can build confidence that helps move through the day.”
For the year, Wittern said, “My goal is that they see that math and reading is fundamental. I want them to see that they use it every day. That helps them become more fluent in math and reading.”
The joy and the challenge of teaching keeps the veteran teacher returning to the classroom. “Teaching changes,” she said. “We have to grow and adapt and that is exciting. I learn and grow with them. I love to find new ways to engage them.”
Tuesday marks the first day of classes for the school year in Copperas Cove.
