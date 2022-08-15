Chaparral High School

Students head to class for the first time at Chaparral High School on Monday, Aug. 15, the first day of classes for Killeen Independent School District.

 Todd Martin | KISD

As the sun edged above the horizon, lighting the football and cross-country practice facilities and the stonework on the brand-new high school building, the first-ever Chaparral High School students calmly stepped into history.

Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year in Killeen ISD and the first first day for the high school on Chaparral Road in south Killeen.

